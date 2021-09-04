Gov for quality construction of roads

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: Expressing concern over the disruption of road communication in different parts of the state due to landslides and floods, Governor BD Mishra suggested ensuring strict supervision for quality construction of roads and alternative routes to minimize the difficulties of the people.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the governor also emphasized on implementation of state and central government schemes and projects “in order to promote startup entrepreneurship and self-employment in the spirit of self-reliance.”

He said that the state government departments should reach out to the people, particularly the youths, “and motivate them towards self-employment by taking help from various government schemes and facilities.”

The governor commended the chief minister and his team, particularly the health department, the administration and the police, for bringing down the Covid cases in the state.

The CM and the governor also discussed various developmental issues of the state. (Raj Bhavan)