Nalo inspects tourism-related assets in LDV

ROING, 3 Sep: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, along with MLA Laisam Simai on Friday inspected various tourism-related assets in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district.

The minister is on a tour of eastern Arunachal. Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng, Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori and Tourism Director Abu Tayeng accompanied the minister.

Speaking to the media, Nalo said the department is trying to revive all the assets which have not been used till now. “There are many infrastructures that are lying unused all over the state. We are working out with the district administrations and looking for ways to put them into use. In some instances, we are leasing them, and in some we are giving them for use by other government departments,” said the minister.

He said the state government has a big plan to push the tourism sector but Covid-19 has hit the sector. Simai, who is also the tourism advisor, informed that “various tourism potentials of LDV are being explored.” He said the district has the potential for adventure tourism.

The minister will visit Lohit and Namsai districts also.