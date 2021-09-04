Poshan Maah launched in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 3 Sep: Bogong-II ZPM Ogam Mengu on Friday launched the Poshan Maah in Berung village, a few kilometres from here, in East Siang district.

The ZPM said that the objective of the month-long programme is to ensure that India is malnutrition-free by 2022.

“Several health initiatives have been taken by the central government to tackle malnutrition in the country, and many of these initiatives have been fruitful,” the ZPM said.

Mengu urged the ICDS DD and the CDPOs to motivate the stakeholders to “transform the Poshan Abhiyan into a mass movement, so that no targeted group is deprived of essential nutrition.”

ICDS DD Machi Gao said that special focus would be given to “massive plantation drives in schools, gram panchayats, anganwadi centres and other places, along with sensitization and awareness campaign for observance of Covid protocols, etc.”

Gao said that the Poshan Abhiyan overall intends to “increase nutritional awareness and responsiveness among mothers of young children, adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women and their family members.”

Among others, the CDPOs of Pasighat, Mebo, Ruksin and Ramle Banggo, the village secretary and anganwadi workers attended the ceremony. (DIPRO)