U/Subansiri MLAs hold talks to revive hydropower project

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 3 Sep: Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki and Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui on Thursday called on NHPC officials and discussed the matter of reviving the hydropower project constructed by the KSK Company, which is lying defunct for the past several years.

During the discussion with NHPC Chairman Abhay Kumar Singh and General Manager Janesh Sahani, the legislators expressed enthusiasm over reviving the project, saying that “the denizens of the district have been waiting for the project to start for years.”

“The project would not only provide sufficient electricity to the state but also provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youths and boost the economic growth in the area,” the MLAs said.

The project, which was started more than a decade ago, had been undertaken by the NHPC in its initial stage. The project, known as the Subansiri Hydro Power Project Lower, and popularly known as the Menga project, has the capacity to generate 1,260 megawatt power.

The hydropower project was later handed over to the KSK Company, but the project was left abandoned.

While the company has not made a public declaration of the reasons for abandoning the project, a source informed that it was due to interference from “some self-vested individuals in the local area.”

Now the public wants the NHPC to continue with the project as soon as possible.