Webinar on crimes against women, property rights held

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: Kobom Foundation, an Itanagar-based organization, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) organized a webinar on the topic, ‘Crimes against women, domestic violence, polygamy and property rights in context of Arunachal Pradesh Marriage and Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021’ on Friday.

During the webinar, APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi cleared lingering doubts over certain alleged controversial sections of the draft inheritance of property bill.

She appealed to the participants to “go through the actual provisions of the draft bill before jumping to any conclusion based on false information that have been circulating on social media.”

Advocate Nikita Danggen said the draft bill has evoked “wide response on women inheritance in Arunachal Pradesh, which will ultimately compel people of our community to ponder upon it and stimulate a positive change in people’s mindset.”

2nd APP Bn Commandant Tumme Amo spoke on ‘crimes against women’, and emphasized on the need to “stay vigilant and smart about one’s own protection.”

Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya spoke on issues related to domestic violence and polygamy. She stressed on “the need for law and regulations regarding the issue of polygamy.”

Earlier, Kobom Foundation chairman, advocate Teto Taba highlighted the importance of such programmes.

Besides the resource persons, a host of experts and scholars on women-related issues attended the programme.