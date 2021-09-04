Team inspects Angong Nallah SHP

YINGKIONG, 3 Sep: Upper Siang ZPC Lumgeng Litin, along with the Jengging hydropower SE, the power department EE, the hydropower AE and YTWA president Kosang Nopi inspected the 3×1.5 mw Angong Nallah small hydro project (SHP) at Janbo on Thursday.

One unit of the 1.5 mw of the SHP is ready for power drawal and the power department’s staff is working on a war footing to restore power supply in district headquarters Yingkiong.

The ZPC also visited nearby Bomdo and Janbo villages, and appealed to the villagers to assist the department, particularly in clearing the jungles along the existing HT lines.

It is also reported that heavy damage has been caused to the Yingkiong water supply source at Siking Zero Point, where about 300 metres of pipeline were washed away by flood during the recent incessant rainfall.

The drainage in RWD Colony in Yingkiong is also damaged. (DIPRO)