2 more Covid deaths reported, toll reaches 264

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The state reported two more Covid-19 deaths on Saturday. One of the deaths was registered on Friday. With this, the state’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 264.

According to the DHS report, a 65-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died of Covid-related complications at the DCH in Chimpu on Friday at 6:15 pm.

The patient had complained of cough, fever, weakness and breathing difficulty since 23 July and had tested Covid-19 positive through RT-PCR at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on 24 July. He had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on 25 July.

The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

A 40-year-old female patient with comorbidity from the ICR died of Covid-related complications at the DCH in Chimpu on Saturday at 7:40 am.

The patient had been brought to Niba Hospital in Naharlagun in an unconscious state on 23 August and had tested Covid-19 positive through TrueNat on 25 August. She had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on the same day.

The patient had taken her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 20 July.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday reported 85 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 53 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 21 cases, followed by 16 cases in Lower Subansiri and 10 cases in Changlang.

With 33.3 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 2.8 percent.

On Saturday, 114 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Also, a total of 2,993 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)