Gov calls for preparing young players for Olympics

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Governor BD Mishra has emphasized on “identifying potential sports youths and preparing them for the Olympics from an early age.”

During a meeting with Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, the governor cited the success of sportspersons from the Northeast in the recently concluded Olympics in Japan, and said that, “with dedicated effort of the state’s sports department, Arunachal Pradesh will be a powerhouse in sports.”

Mishra commended Natung for the success of sportspersons from Arunachal in national and regional level sports meets.

“Some of the areas which need attention are developing of a robust state coaching system, training and supporting sports medicines where needed, high-performance sports facilities and training centres, and strengthening

pathways for the development of junior athletes,” he said.

Mishra also said that the welfare and wellbeing of sportspersons who bring laurels for the state must be taken care of through various policy programmes of the state government.

Earlier, the sports minister briefed the governor about the activities taken up by the state government to identify and encourage promising sportspersons of Arunachal.

Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Singh and Sports Director Tadar Apa were also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)