Arunachal bag 3 medals on opening day of Kudo National Tournament

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Charu Harming of Arunachal won the gold medal in the men’s below 21 years category with a physical index of -210 on the opening day of the 11th Kudo National Tournament, 2021 in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday.

Bagang Nagung and Lishi Tossu bagged a bronze medal each in the senior men’s category with a physical index of -210 and -220, respectively, Arunachal Kudo Association general secretary Hura Tarh Gambo, who is leading the team, informed.

The tournament is a calendar event of the Kudo International Federation India, and is sponsored by the ministry of youth affairs & sports, the association said.

The trio also qualified for the kudo world championship trial to be conducted in May next year. The world championship will be held in Tokyo, Japan, in the same year.