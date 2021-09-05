Hortum Bagra laid to rest

AALO, 4 Sep: Centenarian Hortum Bagra, who passed away at the age of 109, was laid to rest at his native village in Lipu Bagra in West Siang district on 2 September.

Father of Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, Hortum was born in 1911, and had been jailed by the British just before independence for resisting the forcible engagement of his brother as a porter in Myanmar. He was released only after India’s independence.

Hortum was one of the respected elders of Pushi Bango and Paktu areas for his generosity, kindness and oratory skills. (DIPRO)