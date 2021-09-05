Teachers’ Day greetings from gov

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the teaching community of the state on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of former president of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The governor expressed hope that the occasion would continue to inspire the teachers to rededicate themselves towards imparting knowledge and value-based education.

“May the celebrations of this day inspire us to follow the highest morals, ideals and ethical values preached by our great ancient scholars and teachers, who have immensely contributed to the building of a united, vibrant and dynamic India,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)