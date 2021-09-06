36 Covid cases reported on Sunday

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: The state on Sunday reported 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 18 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 18 cases, followed by eight cases in West Kameng and three cases each in Changlang and Tawang.

With 20 percent each, Anjaw and Tawang reported the highest positivity rates in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 3.3 percent.

On Sunday, 107 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged. Also, a total of 1,758 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)