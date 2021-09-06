Sora receives National Teachers’ Award

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Duda Sora, head teacher at the government upper primary school in APP Complex in West Siang HQ Aalo, was among those who received the National Awards to Teachers from the president of India on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Sunday.

Sora was among 44 teachers from across the country who were given the national level awards on Teachers’ Day for their exemplary work in education, including development of innovative methods of teaching to improve school education and enrich the lives of students.