Nalo concludes tour of eastern Arunachal

PASIGHAT, 5 Sep: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo concluded his three-day tour of eastern Arunachal here in East Siang district on Sunday.

On the last leg of the tour, Nalo visited various tourism destinations and assets owned by the department in East Siang.

Later, speaking to the media, he said that one of the main purposes of his visit was to check the status of the assets owned by the tourism department.

“We have identified all the assets. The deputy commissioners of East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit have been instructed to study the condition of these assets and submit a report to the department in a time-bound manner,” informed Nalo.

He said that wherever renovation is required, the department will take it up. “After that, these assets will be given on lease for tourism promotion,” said the minister.

He appealed to the people of Arunachal to save these assets. “These properties belong to the people. They need to safeguard the assets from being encroached and damaged,” he said.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, who accompanied the minister during the visit here, sought a convention hall in Pasighat. Ering additionally sought a tourist accommodation centre in Ruksin.

Responding to their request, Nalo said, “If the Pasighat administration manages to identify 10 acres of land free of cost, the department will take initiative for the convention hall.”