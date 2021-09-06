Neha, Chetry win girls’ and boys’ U-18 singles titles in state ranking badminton tournament

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Taku Neha of the Kra Daadi District Badminton Association (KDDBA) and Nikhil Chetry of the Capital Complex Badminton Association (CCBA) clinched the girls’ and the boys’ singles U-18 title, respectively, in the 3rd Sub-Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament, which concluded here on Saturday.

Neha beat compatriot Napi Tayam, while Chetry beat Laa Robin of the Kamle District Badminton Association (KDBA) in the finals to win the titles at the MLA Cottage indoor badminton stadium here.

Nabam Dochi of the Papum Pare District Badminton Association (PPDBA) and Lobsang Choidrup of the Tawang Badminton Association (TBA) secured the third positions in the boys’ section of the event (U-18) and they were awarded a bronze medal each.

In the girls’ category of the event (U-18), the bronze medals were won by Montily Pul of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) and Dolma Tamang of the CCBA.

In badminton, the two losing semifinalists are given a bronze each.

In the boys’ singles U-17, (Laa) Robin won the title, beating Kayin Doming of the Lower Subansiri District Badminton Association (LSDBA) in the final, while in the girls’ category, the title went to Napi Tayam of the KDDBA. She defeated Neha – the winner of the U-18 category.

The bronze medallists in the girls’ and the boys’ sections of the event were (girls) Montily Pul of SLSA, Dolma Tamang of the CCBA; (boys) Dai Washi and Lobsang Choidrup, both from the LSDBA.

In the boys’ doubles U-17, Dai Weshi and Kayin Doming won the title, defeating the pair of Rakju Rigia and Laa Robin of the KDBA in the final.

The bronze medals in this category went to the pairs of Gejum Riram and Lobsang C Sherdang (SLSA/TBA) and Lobsasng Choidrup and Lobsang Rapten of the TBA.

Kayin Doming, pairing with Napi Tayam, beat Dai Weshi and Taku Neha in the final to win the mixed doubles U-17 title.

The bronze medals in the event were won by Joshua Khunjuju and Sonam Chotten of the West Kameng District Badminton Association (WKDBA) and Lobsang C Sherdang and Montily Pul (TBA/SLSA).

In the girls’ singles U-15, Jambo Waii of the East Kameng Badminton Association (EKBA) clinched the title, beating Beryl M Saring of the Lower Dibang Valley Badminton Association in the final.

The bronze medals in this category were won by Khoda Punya of the LDVBA and Baristha Buragohain of the Papum Pare District Badminton Association (PPDBA).

In the boys’ singles U-15, Nabam Isaac of the PPDBA won the gold medal, beating Taku Manku of the LDVBA in the final. Sammuel Tamang and Gesom Potom of the LSDBA won the bronze medals in this category.

Jummi Jini and Mejum Likar of the CCBA beat the duo of Geson Potom and Gogo Yomcha of the LSDBA in the boys’ doubles U-17 final to win the title. The bronze medals went to Happy Mepo and Jeelo Linngi of the LDVBA and Chau N Chowpoo and Chau S Manlong of the Namsai District Badminton Association (NDBA).

The title of the boys’ doubles U-13 went to the pair of Licha Gumsh and Nabamoken of the PPDBA. They beat the duo of Aagman Paul and Piyanso Takaliang of the Lohit District Badminton Association (LDBA). The bronze medals went to the pairs of Bangia Dodum and Nangbia D Dui and Licha Polu and Teshi Bidum of the PPDBA.

In the girls’ singles U-13, Beryl M Saring of the LDVBA won the title, beating compatriot Jesicca N Saring, while the boys’ title in this age category went to Taku Manku, also from the LDVBA. He beat Sammuel Tamang of the LSDBA.

The bronze medals in this age category went to (girls) Hema Jebisow of the WKDBA and Adam Doyum of the USDBA, and (boys) Gunveer Gongo of the LSDBA and Dopum Neri of the EKBA.

In the girls’ singles U-11, Jesicca N Saring of the LDVBA beat Bamang Yagar of the CCBA to win the title. Jokom Yanu and Laa Nanu of the KDBA won the bronze medals.

The boys’ singles U-11 title was won by Dopum Neri of the EKBA. He beat Debia Tagu of the PPDBA. Biri Karakoram and Tai Nagha of the CCBA bagged the bronze medals.

In the boys’ singles U-9, Debia Tagu of the PPDBA beat Geto Sora of the LSDBA to win the title. Kyon Tamin of the USDBA and Karpin Basar of the Leparada District Badminton Association won the bronze medals.

The medals distribution ceremony was attended by Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang, MLA Gokar Basar and Sports Authority of Arunachal Director Gumnya Karbak.

The five-day tournament was conducted by the Arunachal State Badminton Association.