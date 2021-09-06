Time to tackle climate change

In a disturbing report, eight states in the country, including Arunachal, are found to have higher vulnerability to climate change in a study carried out by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, along with IIT Mandi and IIT Guwahati and supported by the department of science & technology. What is worrying is that all the eight states are from eastern India. This includes neighbouring Assam and states like Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Bihar and West Bengal. In recent years, Arunachal has been hit hard by climatic change. The rainfall pattern is changing with every year.

Certain areas are receiving heavy rainfall and some regions are experiencing drought-like situations. This year, the western region of Arunachal, like Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, etc, received heavy rainfall, causing large-scale devastation. Papum Pare district and the Itanagar capital region have been hit hard by the monsoon rainfall. On the other hand, eastern districts like Namsai and Lohit faced a drought-like situation. With growth in human population, Arunachal is witnessing large-scale destruction of forests for human settlement and construction of new roads. Several major hydropower projects are also coming up. Unfortunately, the state government has never given importance to the issue of climate change. However, the time has arrived for drastic action. The longer this issue is neglected, the more it is going to harm the state in the long run. The state government should involve experts and work out a long-term action plan to tackle climate change. The help of institutions like IIT Guwah

ati, the NERIST (Nirjuli) and NIT Jote can be availed in this regard.