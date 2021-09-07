ENGG operatives surrender, 1 apprehended

CHANGLANG, 6 Sep: An ENGG operative surrendered before the police here on Monday.

Self-styled private Sampa Taisim, of Khuchep village in Changlang district, surrendered before the district police, the Assam Rifles and the CRPF at the Changlang police station, said Changlang SP Mihin Gambo. Taisim had joined the outfit in 2018.

On 26 August, one Limtu Mossang from the same outfit had surrendered before the police at the Miao police station, the SP said.

Further, security forces in Miao apprehended an operative of the same organization, identified as self-styled private Joykhum Mossang, on 4 September, he added.