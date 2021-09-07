Unemployed engrs write to WRD SE

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: Stating that the HRD ministry has withdrawn the recognition and equivalence of the programmes offered by the Institute of Civil Engineer (India) and a few other institutes with effect from 1 June, 2013, the Arunachal Unemployed Civil Engineers’ Coordination (AUCEC) has written to the WRD superintending engineer (SE) to disqualify the candidates who were issued degrees, diplomas and other technical course certificates by the institute after 31 May, 2013 from applying for various posts in the department.

It said that an advertisement was floated by the WRD on 20 August for recruitment of candidates for the posts junior engineer (civil), surveyor (civil) and junior estimator on contractual basis.

Quoting the HRD ministry’s order, the AUCEC in its letter to the SE said that only the engineering and technology degrees and diplomas awarded by the institute till May 31, 2013 will be valid.

“All those students who are enrolled with the institution with permanent recognition upto 31 May, 2013 would be eligible for consideration in accordance with the MHRD office memorandum/order in force pertaining to their course for equivalence in central government jobs. However, these concerned orders will cease to have effect from 01.06.2013 onwards. After 31.05.2013, based on the review by the regulator, ie, AICTE, a decision on continuation of the certification of equivalence of degree/diploma shall be taken by the statutory regulators,” the MHRD order, a copy which was provided by the AUCEC, stated.