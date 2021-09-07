Garbage collection has become a major issue in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is not able to handle the pressure of collecting garbage from every nook and corner of the ICR. There are several issues which are boggling the functioning of the IMC. The streets of the ICR are often filled with garbage. The unattended garbage is an eyesore to visitors. The lack of garbage management is increasingly becoming a major concern for the state government.

Besides the urban areas, the rural areas of the ICR too are starting to face problems due to poor garbage management. Apart from dirtying the city, the unattended garbage causes blockade of drains. This leads to flooding and destruction of roads and properties both private and government. The recent case of flooding at the Akasdeep market area in Itanagar is a prime example. The drains got choked and it caused flooding. Garbage management should be a priority for the state government and the IMC. If the city remains clean and green, the population will be healthy. Also, it’s time the IMC regularly cleaned NH 415 and important sector roads, just like the way it is done in the big cities. The IMC and the ICR administration should work out a plan in this regard. Regular cleaning of streets and drains will go a long way in keeping the ICR neat and clean.