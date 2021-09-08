1 Covid death on Tuesday, toll at 268

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The state reported one Covid-19 death on Tuesday, which was registered on Monday. With this, the state’s death toll stands at 268.

A 53-year-old male from the Itanagar capital region (ICR) with no comorbidity had symptoms of cough, fever and breathing difficulty since 22 August and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT on 24 August through the home testing service ‘Homespital’. He was admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on 29 August and passed away due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia on 6 September at around 5:30 pm.

He had not been vaccinated.

The state on Tuesday reported 66 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 41 are symptomatic. The ICR reported the highest 20 cases, followed by 10 cases in West Siang and nine cases in East Siang. With 15.6 percent, West Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 2.2 percent.

A total of 3,304 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)