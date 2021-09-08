‘Cancel GeM portal procurement’

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has sought immediate cancellation of “Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal procurement under the social welfare, women and child development for special purpose telephone (smartphone for ICDS), power bank for mobile and laptop.”

In a letter to the social welfare, women & child development minister, the AACWA on Monday stated: “The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has through a notification, vide No FIN/E-11/30/2017, dated 19 August, 2020, clearly stated that

the GeM portal procurement was completely abolished for the greater interest of local contractors and entrepreneurs under ‘Local for vocal’. It is surprising to know that a cabinet minister of the same government violated the order passed by its government. Why is the department violating the government order by inviting GeM portal procurement vide Bid No GEM/2021/B/1422365, dated 17 August, 2021?”

The AACWA urged the minister to direct the social welfare, women & child development department’s authorities to “re-float the tender by manual or e-tendering process for easy and open participation of local vendors.”