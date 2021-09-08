Arunachal bag 2 gold, 2 bronze medals in Kudo Federation Cup

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: Arunachal bagged two gold medals and as many bronze medals in the first Kudo Federation Cup-2021, which concluded in Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The gold medals were won by Bagang Nagung in the senior men’s above 21 years (physical index: -220) category and Ha Yata in the senior women’s category (physical index: -220), informed Arunachal Pradesh Kudo team coach Elimi Tayeng.

Charu Bading and Raj Kachari bagged a bronze medal each in the senior men’s above 21 years (physical index: -240) category and the junior boys’ below 16 years in the 63+ kg category, respectively.

Earlier, the state team had won one gold and two bronze medals in the 11th Kudo National Tournament, which was also held in Solan.