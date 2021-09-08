Prog on formation of ALFs held

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: A ‘training-cum-handholding programme for formation of area level federation (ALF) and SHGs bookkeeping’ was organized here on Tuesday by the Donyi Ane Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with the Arunachal State Urban Livelihoods Mission (ArSULM) and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, ArSULM State Mission Manager (SMM) Joram Umang highlighted the benefits under the DAY-NULM for the urban poor and spoke on bookkeeping and the process of formation and registration of ALFs.

ArSULM SMM Ravi Sharma spoke about the convergence of the PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme of the food processing industries with the DAY-NULM. He informed that SHGs “whose bookkeeping and monthly saving is on regular basis” will be provided with bank linkages and loan support for the self-employment programme component of the DAY-NULM.

Community organizer Tenzing Choten, Dony Ane Multipurpose Society chairperson Amma Bagbi and Paktin Bagbi also spoke.