Capacity-building prog for teachers, ZPMs, SMC members held

TEZU, 7 Sep: A two-day capacity-building and awareness programme under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan was conducted for the ZPMs, headmasters, teachers and school management committee (SMC) members of Lohit district here on 6 September.

Attending the programme, Lohit DC Marge Sora spoke on the role of teachers and how they can mould and groom the future of a student. He asked the teachers to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures in the school.

Asst Prof Dr SK Pradhan, Asst Prof Dr Tage Yama and SMO Dr S Towang attended the programme as resource persons and explained the roles and responsibilities of the SMCs and the headmasters, and stressed the need to follow the Covid-19 SOPs in the schools.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of DDSE Pakhi Koyi Lombi. (DIPRO)