AALO, 7 Sep: APCS officer Penga Tato took charge as the new deputy commissioner of West Siang district on Tuesday. He was the Deomali (Tirap) ADC prior to joining here.

Expressing desire to work dedicatedly for the welfare of his native district, the new DC has sought cooperation from all the HoDs, NGOs, the public and the youths in carrying out developmental and welfare measures in the district. (DIPRO)