SIT arrests Arunachal Taekwondo Ass’n gen secy for issuing fake certificates

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested one Tara Tagin, general secretary of the Arunachal Taekwondo Association for allegedly issuing fake certificates of international, national and regional Taekwondo events to candidates applying for sports quota in government jobs.

Briefing the press, SIT SP Bosco George said the arrested person is in eight days police remand.

“An FIR was lodged by Arunachal Taekwondo Association president Kipa Kaha alleging that fake certificates were issued using the name of the association to applicants for the post of PGT, TGT in the Education department and for JE in the Power department, etc. After a detailed investigation, a report was submitted and the accused was nailed. Tara Tagin applied for anticipatory bail but it was rejected and he was arrested on 4 September,” said the SP.

He said, “Candidates were issued fake certificates of participation in various international, national and regional Taekwondo events and winning medals. However, in reality many were not even Taekwondo players.”

“The candidates who used such a fraudulent method will also be questioned soon. Such malicious acts of job seekers in association with officials of the sports association will deprive all deserving candidates who actually have won laurels in different sporting events,” the SP added.