‘4 districts facing problems in correction and protection of children due to lack of juvenile homes, rehab centres’

BOMDILA, 8 Sep: Circle Officer Kesang Wangda informed the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) that the four districts of East Kameng, West Kameng, Tawang and Pakke Kessang are facing problems in the correction and protection of children due to lack of juvenile homes and rehabilitation centres.

“The protection of the child should go hand-in-hand with child correction,” the CO informed to the APSCPCR team led by Chairperson Gumri Ringu, which is on a visit to West Kameng district.

During the meeting with the commission members, the legal cum prosecution officer, DCPU Bomdila also stressed that “in the absence of observation homes, orphanages, etc, the protection of children and their rights are hindered.”

Speaking on the occasion, CWC member Atum Lamnio briefed about the activities taken up in the district regarding child protection cases and urged the police to inform the CWC and take its support in handling any cases related to children.

SP West Kameng Shri Reddy highlighted the cases handled in the recent past and assured to work in tandem with the CWC and DCPU.

ADC Sang Khandu said that parenting and awareness pertaining to child rights is the need of the hour, while EAC Oni Padun said that “The citizens of Arunachal should be motivated from within to eradicate the ‘Bonti culture’.” (DIPRO)