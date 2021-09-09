Skill dev training for plumbing and masonry under JJM held

AALO, 8 Sep: The skill development training for plumbing and masonry, conducted by the Department of Public Health Engineering (PHE), Kamba under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was inaugurated by ADC Rujum Raksap recently.

He said that the JJM is destined to fulfill the mission of ‘Har Ghar Nal se Jal’ by 2023 and “skilled manpower is a prerequisite for maintaining the projects at rural villages.”

“The training should be taken up with zeal and enthusiasm rather than merely attending it for certificates, as trainees will have a big role to play in the future for sustainability of the government’s flagship programme,” he said.

Yomcha PHE & WS Sub-division Assistant Engineer Geli Noshi made a presentation on various aspects of the JJM and the purpose behind the training.

Launching the same training programme at Yomcha, Yomcha PWD Assistant Engineer, Gumken Ori appealed to the trainees to make the best use of the opportunity and become atmanirbhar to fulfill the vision of the government of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Sixty unemployed youths of Darak and Kamba circles at Kamba, and 52 unemployed youths of Liromoba and Yomcha circles at Yomcha, will be trained in the week-long programme. (DIPRO)