Sports secy serves show-cause notice to SAA director for alleged anomalies in recruitment

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Jolted by archer Sorang Yumi’s accusation of nepotism and injustice done to her in the recent recruitment of contractual coaches in the Sports department, Sports Secretary Anirudh Singh on Wednesday served a show-cause notice to Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Director Gumnya Karbak seeking a clarification on the allegations leveled by the young archer.

In its show cause notice, the sports secretary underlined the key allegations,

such as: “The posts were advertised for coaches, but allegedly recruitment of instructors was done. As per recruitment rules (RR), both posts are different and the said posts are not analogous.”

The secretary sought a clarification from the SAA director on whether “relaxation of RR from competent authority was taken before such recruitment?”

The secretary also sought a clarification on inconsistency between the number of posts advertised and the number of persons recruited as alleged.

Archer Yumi had alleged that the number of persons recruited is higher than the number of posts advertised.

Singh also asked the director to clarify on the allegation of Yumi, wherein she claimed that the ‘Skill Mark Sheet’ signed by her is not available on record.

Seeking a clarification from the SAA director on the gross procedural lapses, Singh observed that “the recruitment was done without any intimation to the government and the process was not routed through him and the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.”

He also pointed out that there was a clear deviation from the approved list, as the said posts were created for specific disciplines and sought an answer from the director whether approval from competent authority was taken or not.

Further, the secretary sought a clarification on whether post continuation from the Finance department was obtained before conducting recruitment as the posts were allegedly created in 2018.

The secretary has directed the director to respond to all queries before 14 September, failing which, “it shall be presumed you have nothing to say and the results of recruitment shall be dully cancelled as per law.”

Singh further instructed Sports Director Tadar Apa to re-evaluate the recruitment result giving primary importance to the ‘Order of Preference’ to the ‘Past Champion Athletes’ that get preference as per guidelines. The secretary further directed to submit the re-evaluated results for the approval of competent authority by the end of 10 September.

Meanwhile, the Sports Secretary mentioned that a clarification from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been received in which SAI commented: “Selection of past champions athletes is the prerogatives of the concerned central/ state sports department.”