Taki advises bank experts to work on millet winery

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki has advised the bank experts to work on millet winery and mechanical drying process of large cardamom with a view to market those products to national and international level in better price for maximum benefits to farmers.

Minister Taki gave this advice during a meeting of the Yes Bank experts and officers of the agriculture and allied departments regarding the growth of development and agriculture and allied sector on Tuesday.

The Yes Bank experts have agreed in principle to work on it.

Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng suggested the bank experts to work on price drop trend of large cardamom and ginger crops in the market.

Earlier, Yes Bank representatives, led by PP Goswami gave a presentation on growth and development of agriculture and allied sectors in the state.

The bank experts highlighted the key points to work on in regards to agriculture and allied sectors for doubling farmers’ income. They also highlighted on handholding of government departments on preparation of project DPRs, complete agriculture & allied production, processing and marketing solutions to farmers for better price, said an official release.

The agriculture director and department officers attended the meeting.