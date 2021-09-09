Webiner of new helmet law organized

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Delhi-based TRAX S Society, an NGO dedicated towards road safety, and the Arunachal Pradesh Police organized a webinar on ‘Two Wheeler Motor Vehicles (Quality Control) Order, 2020’ by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for its strict implementation at ground level.

As per the ministry’s order, all the helmets in India must bear the ISI mark from 1 June, 2021 onwards.

Participating in the webinar, State’s Road Safety in-charge AU Ansari informed about the actions taken by the state police to curb accidents. He also highlighted the data of accidents in the state.

Former Secretary SC Committee on Road Safety SD Banga highlighted the amended helmet law, especially section 138 (4)(F), Section 182A(3) Motor Vehicle Amendment Law, 2019 Act, Section 17 BIS Act ,Section 210.

TRAX S Society secretary-general Rajni Gandhi said that sub-standard helmet by two-wheeler riders cause grievous injuries or even got them killed.

SP (Crime) Bosco George said that misleading advertisements on non-ISI helmets should be banned.

TRAX S Society advisor Arun Srivastava appealed to the stakeholders to take strict action against the manufacturing and sale of fake and sub-standard helmets and strict implementation of the gazette notification issued by the MoRTH.

As per the MoRTH data, a total of 1,51,113 people were killed in 4,49,002 road accidents across the country in 2019. Of them, non-wearing of helmets by two-wheeler users caused 44,666 deaths.

The SPs and DTOs from the state also joined the webinar.