BRO launches adult edn drive

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: The BRO’s Project Brahmank launched an adult education drive among its casual workers in Mechuka, Thumbin and Boleng on how to operate ATMs and smartphone applications on 8 September to mark the International Literacy Day.

Workers were also taught how to sign their wage bills and do away with putting thumb impressions.

“Project Brahmank has launched this campaign to empower its workers by having basic literacy and live a dignified life beyond minimum wages,” the BRO informed in a release.