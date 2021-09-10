DC urges officers to work sincerely

AALO, 9 Sep: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato on Thursday urged the branch officers and officials of the DC office here to render services as per the AP Right to Public Service Act, 2016, and the AP Right to Public Service Rules, 2017 and ensure sincerity and transparency.

“Our services are meant for the people whom we serve and no government official should indulge in unwanted activities that give a bad name and image to the administration at any cost, and all should work diligently to facilitate benefits meant for the people,” the DC said during interactions with the officers and officials here.

He said that government servants should apply for leave of absence or tour in advance, “unless warranted in emergency cases.” He also gave assurance that the administration would be there to look into the problems faced by the officials.

ADC Liyi Bagra read out the list of designated services, designated officers, stipulated time for service delivery, appellate authority and the conduct rules as enshrined in the citizen’s charter. He also stressed on punctuality and commitment and “rotation of officials in various offices to acquaint them with various natures of work.” (DIPRO)