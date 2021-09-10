Vacant seats in RGU

RONO HILLS, 9 Sep: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has informed that “there are a few vacant seats in 22 certificate courses, diploma, undergraduate, advanced/postgraduate diploma and postgraduate programmes being offered in the RGU.”

It said the vacant seats will be filled up “on merit basis, with a component of personal interview.”

The university has invited applications “on the online mode only” from interested candidates having the requisite qualifications, through the online admission portal https://admission.rgu.ac.in on or before 17 September, 2021.

For further details, candidates can log on to the university’s website www.rgu.ac.in.