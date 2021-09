HAPOLI, 9 Sep: Lower Subansiri SP Harsh Indora inaugurated the new police beat point here on Thursday.

Located near the SBI branch, the beat point is expected to provide quick and easy accessibility to police support to the public and the shopkeepers of Hapoli market. It will also function as the office of the traffic OC.

The Hapoli Bazaar Welfare Committee expressed gratitude to the district administration and the police for meeting the long-felt demand of the committee. (DIPRO)