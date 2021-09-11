APCC mourns death of former DYC president

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expressed grief and shock over the untimely demise of the District Youth Congress (DYC) president of the then undivided Kurung Kumey district Takam Tagung, who passed away on Friday.

The APCC informed that Tagung, who was also a former ASM and former president of the Palin block AYC, breathed his last in Biswanath Charali, on the way to Guwahatl for treatment on Friday morning.

Recalling Tagung as an energetic, hardworking party loyalist and a promising leader of the INC, the APCC said, “His selfless contribution for the greater interest of INC party and for the welfare of the people will always be remembered.”