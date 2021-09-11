APSCPCR demands immediate arrest of rapist

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has vehemently condemned the rape of a minor girl in Sikarijo village in Upper Subansiri district and demanded that the police arrest the accused at the earliest.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the case, the APSCPCR contacted the Upper Subansiri SP on Friday to enquire about the incident.

A case under Section 376, IPC r/w Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012 has been registered at the Daporijo police station against the alleged accused, who is currently absconding.

The commission also requested the state government to provide necessary compensation under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Act, 2011.

One Pakbin Sikom (Batak), aged 30, raped the minor girl on 8 September and is absconding after committing the crime.

Our correspondent adds from Daporijo: On Friday, members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), led by advocate and member of the committee Kolin Lusi Tamin, visited the victim, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital here.

Terming the incident barbaric, the CWC demanded that the law enforcing authority immediately arrest the culprit and award him exemplary punishment.

In an earlier report, the age of the victim had been erroneously mentioned as 14 years. The actual age of the victim, as per her Aadhaar enrollment, is 7 years.

The Neba Youth Welfare Association has also vehemently condemned the heinous crime and demanded exemplary punishment for the rapist.

The association sought the intervention of the women’s commission, the CWC and other NGOs in delivering justice to the victim.