TRIHMS gets Level-III biosafety research laboratory

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Sep: Health Minister Alo Libang inaugurated a specialized Level-III biosafety research laboratory in the campus of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Friday.

The laboratory has been funded by the union health & family welfare ministry’s biotechnology department.

“This is the only such type of laboratory in the state and is second in the Northeast region after Assam. It would cater to the needs of the state as well as the medical students and faculty of the institute and health department for research activities,” Libang said.

He said that “maintenance and other servicing of the research laboratory will be done by the agency which has established the equipment for the next three years, and after that the TRIHMS, the health department or the state government may take it up for its proper utility.”

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini informed that, as of now there are four types of such laboratories, starting from biosafety Level-I to IV.

“Currently, BSL-III laboratory is available in Assam and the second one is in our state. It has all the facilities to test and carry out research on drug resistant diseases,” he said.

“We have a BSL-II laboratory here at TRIHMS, where RT-PCR tests are being done. The BSL-III research laboratory is an achievement for our state and it will be used for specific purposes to study tuberculosis (MDR or ExDR) and we will send these samples and reports to other specialized laboratories in Bhopal, Pune or Delhi for complete case study. Several other researches will also be done as per requirement,” Dr Jini added.

Earlier, AIIMS Bhopal Director Dr Sarman Singh through videoconference assured the minister that the asset would be taken care of, and that the AIIMS would provide support for research activities.

TRIHMS microbiology investigator Assistant Professor Dr Mika Umpo, DHS Dr Moi Nyori, Principal Health Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan and DHS Dr M Lego were also present on the occasion.