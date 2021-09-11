Court sentences man to 1-yr imprisonment

BOMDILA, 10 Sep: The court of the district & sessions judge here in West Kameng district has convicted one Govind Puroik under Section 304 (Part II) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to a year’s simple imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000.

The police after receiving an FIR had arrested Govind and two others on 22 February, 2013 and registered a case against them at the Bhalukpong police station under Sections 452/302/34 of the IPC.

As per the FIR, Govind along with Tapung Puroik (42) and Nejao Puroik (23) entered the house of Sangjo Miji (the complainant) at 11:30 pm on 22 February, 2013 with an intention to assault him over an argument which had taken place earlier in the day.

During the course of the argument, Govind hit Sade Miji (73), father of Sangjo Miji, on the head with a wooden block, as a result which he (Sade Miji) died.

During the police interrogation of the accused persons, it was revealed that on the morning of 22 February, 2013, when Govind was coming from his village towards Tippi, Sangjo Miji abused him, uttering unparliamentarily words without any provocation.

Thereafter, on the same day, at about 10 pm, Govind along with Tapung Puroik and Nejao Puroik went to the house of Sangjo Miji to seek clarification.

As per the court, Sade Miji, the father of Sangjo Miji, picked up a wooden block meant for firewood and hit Govind in order to defend his son Sangjo Miji. But Govind overpowered the old man and hit him back on the temple region of the head repeatedly, as a result which Sade Miji became unconscious and later succumbed to the injuries.

“The period already spent in custody by the accused during the investigation and trial is to be set off against the total period of conviction,” the judgment said, adding that he will have to undergo another three months under custody if he fails to deposit the fine.

The convicted accused had been arrested on 22 February, 2013 and released on bail on 26 September, 2013.