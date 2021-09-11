Union seeks cancellation of illegal appointments

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: The All Kamle District Students’ Union in a reminder letter to the chief secretary on Friday urged him to address the union’s demand for cancellation of “illegal/backdoor appointments of 26 posts of officiating/contractual/contingency LDC/MTS in the establishment of the district administration, Kamle, Raga, without following the due process.”

The union had earlier submitted a representation to the CS in this regard in July this year.

“Whatever serious issue is brought before the government, they should not be left unnoticed and ignored,” the union said.

It requested the CS to “expedite the matter and deliver impartial judgement within seven days, basing on codal formalities and government guidelines, maintaining your order issued vide No CS (AP)-OM/2020-21/890, dated Itanagar, 1 September, 2021, so that unfair and arbitrary act of officials concerned may not happen again in the district.”

In the event of the government’s failure to meet its request, the union said it would be compelled to launch a democratic movement in Kamle district.