‘Police eyes and ears prog’ launched

ZIRO, 10 Sep: The Lower Subansiri district police launched a ‘Police eyes and ears programme’ here on Thursday.

Under the initiative, all the OCs will conduct meetings with the bazaar committees, shopkeepers and shop owners of their jurisdictions in the last week of every month. The initiative is also aimed at containing illegal activities, crimes, traffic problems and other related issues.

Stakeholders such as watchmen, guards, vegetable and fruit vendors, parking attendants, drivers, residents and traders welfare associations will be sensitized to keeping a watch on suspicious people and sharing information with the local police.

“The programme will also go a long way in bridging the avertable gap between public and police,” SP Harsh Indora said.