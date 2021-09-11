MLA inspects flood damages, distributes relief

BOLENG, 10 Sep: Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing on Thursday undertook a whirlwind tour of all the villages in Siang district affected by the flooding of the Hubbung and Simang rivers.

The flood that occurred on 26 August inundated roads, washed away a Bailey bridge, extensively destroyed agriculture and horticulture fields, and swept away three houses. The Hubbung small hydel project suffered the most damages.

The MLA provided relief items to 46 flood victims of Dosing, Pareng, Suple, Supsing, Yingku, Sine, Yibuk, Lihing and Mehing villages.

He was accompanied by Siang DC Atul Tayeng, SP S Singpho and government officials.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 95 PRI members participated in a training programme on

the ‘3 Fs (function, fund and functionaries)’ for zilla parishad members and gram panchayat chairpersons, organized here by Future Generation Arunachal (FGA).

Tasing, who inaugurated the programme, said that most of the PRI members are not acquainted with their powers and functions, and urged them to take full advantage of the training.

Home Joint Secretary Jalash Pertin and FGA coordinators Mone Gurung and Anyak Mize were the resource persons.

The MLA was accompanied by the DC, the SP and other officers. (DIPRO)