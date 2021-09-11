Ering distributes awards to APPSCCE mains qualifiers

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 10 Sep: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering handed over cash awards to the five APPSCCE mains qualified candidates from his constituency in a function at the ADC office here in East Siang district on Friday.

Each of the candidates – Tum Aje, Ting Paron, Anu Panyang, Yangki Jamoh and Ajay Kamsi – got Rs 25,000 under the MLA-sponsored scheme to promote meritorious and financially weaker students.

The MLA expressed hope that a sizable number of candidates from his constituency would qualify the civil service examinations and serve the state’s people in various capacities.

Earlier, Ering had awarded Rs 10,000 to each of the 40 candidates from his constituency who had qualified for the civil service (preliminary) examination in 2020. He also extended financial help to five graduates to undergo coaching for the Indian Administrative Services examination. Ering will also sponsor the coaching fees of at least 10 undergraduate students to compete in medical, IIT and other engineering examinations every year.

According to Ering, the initiative is estimated to cost over Rs 15 lakhs every year.

The programme was attended by Ruksin ADC (in-charge) Jacob Tabing, Circle Officers Oyam Saring (Ruksin) and Heera Panggeng (Sille-Oyan), ZPMs, public leaders and parents of the qualified candidates.