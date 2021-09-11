Teacher’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: The central executive body of the All Arunachal Samagra Shiksa Abhiyan Teachers’ Association (CB-AASSATA) on Friday deeply mourned the untimely demise of PRT Babeng Tayang (34), who passed away on 5 September at the state hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

In a condolence message, the CB-AASSATA recalled Tayang as a sincere, dedicated and disciplined teacher who had served as the president of the ASSATA’s Lohit district unit.

It prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul, and for strength to the bereaved family.