Awareness prog on 3Fs for panchayat leaders organized

BOLENG, 11 Sep: Future Generations Arunachal (FGA) organized an awareness programme on the 3Fs (fund, function and functionaries) for the zilla parishad members and gram panchayat chairpersons of Siang district here on Friday.

Pangin MLA Ojing Tasing, who attended the programme, asked the panchayat leaders to “learn about the role and responsibility of panchayat leaders to become a development catalyst and to strengthen the panchayati raj institution at the grassroots level.”

Joint Home Secretary Jalash Pertin and FGA project coordinators Mone Gurung and Anyak Mize were the resource persons.

Siang ZPC Osi Pabin Mibang distributed the certificates of participation to the PRI leaders.

More than 95 panchayati raj members participated in the programme, which

was supported by the Davis Project for Peace, USA.

Among others, DC Atul Tayeng and SP Singjatla Singpho attended the programme.