DC inspects renovation of health sub-centres

ZIRO, 11 Sep: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang on Saturday inspected the repair and renovation works being carried out on the medical sub-centres in Ziro as part of branding the sub-centres as ‘wellness centres’.

The sub-centres branded as wellness centres will be upgraded with a staff nurse, better equipment and medicines.

The DC along with DMO Dr Tage Kanno and MS Dr Kime Horming inspected the sub-centres in Siro, Monipolyang, Bula, Hari, Hong, Hija and Bamin villages.

The repair and maintenance works on the sub-centres in Siro, Hong, Bula and Hari have been completed. However, Lowang instructed the in-charges of the wellness centres to issue completion certificates only after ascertaining that all the repair and renovation works have been completed as per their requirements.

The team interacted with the staffs of all the wellness

centres and took stock of their requirements.

ZPM Hibu Yache while interacting with the inspection team at the Monipolyong sub-centre requested the DC to demarcate the land for the sub-centre. (DIPRO)