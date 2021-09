BOMDILA, 11 Sep: A ‘Fit India freedom run’ was organized by the Bomdila unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

SIC member Sonam Youdon, who flagged off the run, urged the participants to practice yoga and exercise regularly to keep oneself fit, and stressed the importance of having a fit mind.

The West Kameng SP also spoke. (DIPRO)