Vaccination, health camp organized

AALO, 11 Sep: The PHC officials of Darak circle in West Siang district, led by Darak PHC MO Dr Soyum Potom, organized a ‘Covid-19 vaccination-cum-mini health camp’ in Boru Rakshap village on 10 September.

Forty villagers availed the health check-up for BP, blood sugar and malaria, and many of them received the Covid vaccine.

Kamba ADC Rujum Rakshap, who too joined the camp, lauded the health department of Darak for bringing such health delivery services to the doorsteps

of the remote village.

Gram Chairperson Mikbom Boje arranged the to and fro conveyance for the medical staff. (DIPRO)