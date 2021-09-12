Market survey, inspection carried out

BALIJAN, 11 Sep: A team led by Balijan Town Magistrate Marchina Boria, and including Yupia Trade & Development Officer Tai Arun, the trade & commerce inspector, members of the Bazaar Welfare Committee and police personnel carried out a ‘market survey-cum-inspection’ at the Balijan-Hollongi market in Papum Pare district from 9-10 September.

The trading licenses of all the shops were verified, and the traders and shopkeepers were made aware of the importance of possessing and renewing trading licenses.

The team also visited three IMFL bonded warehouses, one mineral water bottling plant and one steel and iron manufacturing unit in Hollongi. New and renewal application forms were distributed on the spot free of cost.

Large quantities of illegal IMFL, beer and petrol bottles were seized during the inspection and destroyed

at the ADC office here in the presence of the magistrate. (DIPRO)