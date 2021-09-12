Universal Brotherhood Day celebrated

Correspondent

OYAN, 11 Sep: The Universal Brotherhood Day, commemorating the 126th year of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech, was celebrated by the VKV here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Agriculture Officer Ajit Pao advised the students to “emulate Swamiji’s ideology for nation-building,” and urged them to work hard and become worthy citizens of the country.

“Swami Vivekananda was a great spiritual leader who had faith in secularism and loved the people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion,” he said.

VKV Principal Rajeev Prasad also spoke.

The event also featured a colourful presentation by the schoolchildren.

The day was also celebrated by the VKV in Vivek Vihar, Itanagar, in a befitting manner.

The celebration featured speeches on the life of Swami Vivekananda and his speech at Chicago. The importance of the day was discussed, alongside song and dance performances by students.

The VKV Kharsang in Changlang district also celebrated the Universal Brotherhood Day with great enthusiasm.

All the teaching and non-teaching staffs, along with the students of Classes 9 and 10 participated in the programme.

Principal MV Ravindran in his address said that “the message of Swami Vivekananda is highly relevant in the present scenario,” while Kharsang ZPM Zongsam Yanchang urged the children to “follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda to become good citizens of our great country.”

Children of the school presented a cultural programme.

The VKV in Nirjuli also celebrated the day.

Addressing the function, Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom urged all to follow Swami Vivekananda’s teaching and ideology in life.

The DC explained the essence of Swami Vivekananda’s quote, “Purity, patience and perseverance are the three essentials to success and above all love,” and said he believed that “those who follow it with heart will never get into the wrong path.”

“We should love our state, our capital Itanagar like we love our family, our neighbours, and we will definitely have a clean, beautiful and a city worth loving,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of generating awareness on drug abuse and trade, the DC urged the school authorities to create awareness on the menace of drugs, especially during school assembly and occasions like parents-teachers meetings. (With input from ICR DIPRO)